Chelsea make Victor Osimhen priority transfer target in January

Victor Osimhen is Chelsea’s priority striker target as the Nigerian international is believed to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge, as per The Telegraph.

Chelsea head coach, Mauricio Pochettino is keen on adding a prolific goalscorer this season, and the Blues hierarchy are set to launch a raid on Napoli to sign Osimhen to help salvage their goal-scoring situation.

The 24-year-old is expected to fetch a hefty price tag and could break the Premier League’s £115m record fee Chelsea paid to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion.

With his contract set to expire in June 2025, negotiations over a new contract are believed to be stagnant amid an ongoing rift with the club after a controversial story on their official TikTok account, mocking the player.

Having paid £65m to sign the player in 2020 to sign the Nigerian international, Gli Azzurri are expected to recoup at least double of the transfer fee for a deal to scale through.

Top signing

The Blues have been the front runners for Osimhen who has revealed his admiration for one of the club’s most lethal strikers, Didier Drogba.

Chelsea’s long list of a plethora of stars from Africa might also play a big role in Osimhen’s preference to join the Blues, as he’ll hope to replicate the form and goalscoring threat of club legend, Didier Drogba.

Having spent over £300m in the summer transfer window, a January move may be difficult as Chelsea would not want to spend heavily to risk their chances of breaching financial fair play rules.

Chelsea already have Nicholas Jackson, Armando Broja, and Christopher Nkunku in their ranks. While Jackson and Broja have combined for a mere 7 Premier League goals, Nkunku is yet to feature due to a long injury that has kept him out for the most part of the season.

The transfer for Osimhen might be tricky if Nkunku hits the ground running once he makes his return from a lengthy spell off.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will wait till summer amid the return of Nkunku, or continue their pursuit of Osimhen this winter who will fetch a bogus fee.