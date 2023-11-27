Dejan Kulusevski backs himself to fill Maddison’s void

Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski has backed himself to fill the void of James Maddison amid his injury absence.

After joining Spurs from Leicester City in a £40m deal last summer, Maddison has already established himself as a key member of Ange Postecoglou’s first eleven this season. However, the Englishman has currently been sidelined for the upcoming couple of months having sustained an injury.

So, the Lilywhites boss has been trying different combinations in recent games to find a suitable replacement for Maddison. Postecoglou opted to change his formation and went a bit conservative against Wolverhampton Wanderers, deploying Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, however, Spurs didn’t look good and eventually lost the game.

Postecoglou opted to deploy Kulusevski in the attacking midfield position in the last game against Aston Villa and the North London club displayed a promising performance, though they also lost the encounter. So, it is now going to be interesting to see whether the Spurs boss decides to continue with Kulusevski in the number ten role in the upcoming matches.

Now, during an interview with Football London, Kulusevski has backed himself to play in the attacking midfield position and says that he has been playing there for all of his life so it won’t be an issue for him.

Kulusevski ready to fill Maddison’s void

When asked whether he can play in the number ten role, Kulusevski said:

“Absolutely. I’ve done it all my life so it’s nothing new to me. Of course in the second half I played right wing but I felt good. Physically I feel really good so I’m happy and I know I’m on the right path to make better and continue to play like this.”

Kulusevski has enjoyed a bright start to this season and he has been playing a key role in Spurs’ promising start. However, after losing three consecutive games having enjoyed an unbeaten start, Spurs have found themselves in a spot of bother. Tottenham will now face off against Manchester City in their next game so the fixture won’t get any easier for the North London club.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham can overcome their losing streak versus the reigning Premier League champions or not.