Chelsea reach agreement for transfer of Corinthians star Gabriel Moscardo

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of teenage midfielder Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians, according to reports from Brazil.

Corinthians’ teenage star Gabriel Moscardo has caught the eye of multiple European sides after his emergence as a star in the Brasilierao Serie A. The 18-year-old has shown great quality and maturity for his age, and is one of the finest young midfielders in Brazil.

Following their extensive business dealings in Brazil with Andrey Santos, Angelo Gabriel and Deivid Washington this year, it is no surprise to see Chelsea go back into the Brazilian market.

Chelsea first registered their interest in the young midfielder in the summer, but were unable to reach an agreement with his Brazilian club for his transfer.

The Blues have refused to be deterred in their pursuit of the talented teenager, who has made 28 senior appearances this season.

Former Corinthians midfielder Neto now anchors the Brazilian TV show ‘Os Donos da Bola’, and has spoken about the midfielder’s situation at the club, as per the Metro.

He claimed that Moscardo was not given any time on the pitch in Saturday’s 5-1 home defeat to Bahia because his transfer to Chelsea was being finalized for around £21.6 million.

‘The Moscardo boy was sold to Chelsea. That’s the information I have. That’s why he didn’t play,’ Neto is quoted as saying by the Metro.

However, conflicting reports emerging from France are disputing these claims, and hold the opinion that the youngster is, indeed, nearing a move to the French capital.

Paris Saint-Germain director Luis Campos is said to be a huge fan of the teenager and is already in talks with his representatives over a potential move to the Parc Des Princes.

Moscardo to Chelsea?

Gabriel Moscardo has impressed this season and is expected to make a move once the league season ends in Brazil in December. The 18-year-old has seen his stock rise rapidly, having only made his senior bow in June.

The midfielder featured and scored in Corinthians’ most recent match, a 4-2 win away to Vasco da Gama. He is aware of the interest in him, and expects to move away from Brazil soon.

Multiple sides hold an interest in Moscardo, but Chelsea and PSG are at the front of the queue. The youngster has a huge future ahead of him, and will develop into one of the finest defensive midfielders in the world in the coming years.