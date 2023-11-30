Manchester United plan January swoop for Guido Rodriguez

Manchester United are planning a big move for Argentine midfielder Guido Rodriguez as Real Betis are looking to tie him to a new contract, as per TeamTalk.

Since his arrival from the Mexican side, America in 2017, the Argentina International has been a vital player for Los Verdiblancos having racked up 157 appearances. His performances have attracted a lot of interest over the years and United are the latest to indicate interest in the midfielder.

United already signed Sofyan Amrabat to bolster their midfield but Morocco International isn’t living up to expectations. Casemiro is expected to be shipped next summer as the midfielder is constantly suffering niggling injuries.

Hence, Erik Ten Hag’s side are in need of a more consistent, defensive midfielder and have earmarked Rodriguez as a suitable option. However, negotiations are expected to be tough as Betis are desperate to retain the Argentine by committing him to a new contract.

Rodriguez is currently valued at £24m by transfermarkt with a contract until 2024.

Replacement for Amrabat?

United have an option to seal a deal for Amrabat on a permanent basis, but judging from his performance since his arrival from Fiorentina, a permanent move is currently in limbo.

Although the Moroccan has shown flashes of brilliance, he hasn’t been much of a spark in United’s midfield.

With a man of the match return to action from injury, Kobbie Mainoo is expected to be United’s talisman in defensive midfield for the next coming matches. However, United still need a more experienced player in midfield to help relieve the pressure from Mainoo and Rodriguez has been identified as a suitable option.

With Betis holding onto the player, it remains to be seen if Betis will cash in on the player to avoid losing him for free, or if he’ll eventually sign a new contract to remain at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.