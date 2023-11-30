Tottenham thought Bryan Gil was the ‘next Iniesta’

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly thought Bryan Gil was the ‘next Andres Iniesta’ when they signed him, as per The Times journalist Tom Allnutt.

The North London club signed the 22-year-old from Sevilla back in 2021 after being impressed by his displays in La Liga. However, the move hasn’t panned out for the youngster as he has struggled to play regularly for Spurs.

After finding it difficult to break into Tottenham’s first eleven, Gil went out on loan a couple of times – where he helped Sevilla win the Europa League last term.

The 22-year-old has opted to stay at the English capital this term and fight for his place in Ange Postecoglou’s starting eleven. He has found it difficult to play regular first-team football this season as well but he started Tottenham’s previous game against Aston Villa – where Postecoglou’s side displayed eye-catching performance, though they eventually lost the game 2-1.

Now, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Allnutt has said that Premier League scouts were impressed by Gil’s displays in La Liga and they thought the Spaniard was David Silva’s ‘lineage’.

Tottenham thought Gil was the next Iniesta

The journalist further claims that Tottenham thought they were signing the ‘next Andres Iniesta’ when they purchased Gil. So, the North London club signed the Spaniard quickly but things haven’t panned out for the winger at the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

Allnutt said:

“I was speaking to someone about this who knew Gil in Spain and he says it’s tough for scouts in the Premier League because you look at Spanish talents with technical ability, and you compare him to David Silva for example, he went on loan to Eibar which is kind of the Burnley equivalent in Spain, he played brilliantly there and everyone decided he had all the talent and Bryan Gil did the same. “So the Premier League scouts were saying this is the David Silva lineage, he has the ability, combine it with the Eibar factor we have the next Andres Iniesta on our hands, that’s why Tottenham rolled the dice, they thought he was a young player who had everything, let’s go early and it was earlier than David Silva, but you can’t blame them for doing that.”

Although Gil hasn’t been able to showcase his best for Spurs yet, he is a talented young player so, he could still turn his fortune around at Tottenham going forward.