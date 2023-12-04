Postecoglou delivers positive Matar Sarr injury update

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has delivered a positive injury update regarding Pape Matar Sarr.

The North London club have been struggling with injury problems in recent times as several of their key first-team players have been sidelined at the moment.

Micky van de Ven and James Maddison have been ruled out until January, while the recent addition to their casualty list is Rodrigo Bentancur – who just returned to action after suffering from a serious knee problem.

Apart from them, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon have also been on the sidelines due to their respective issues.

Richarlison was out injured as well but he has recovered from his issue and came on against Manchester City off the bench last night. Matar Sarr has also been sidelined in recent weeks, but speaking on beIN Sports after the game versus the Citizens, Postecoglou says that Matar Sarr is getting close to full fitness and is expected to return to action ‘by the end of the week’.

Postecoglou delivers positive injury update on Matar Sarr

Postecoglou said:

“It was good to get Richy sometime today. Hopefully Pape Sarr by the end of the week will be back. The rest of them are all long-term and won’t be back until January. Yeah, hopefully all okay and a clean bill of health.”

Following Spurs’ recent injury issues, they have struggled to continue their momentum. They lost their previous three games before managing to come away with one point from Etihad Stadium last night.

Postecoglou’s side struggled versus Pep Guardiola’s side in the first half but they came back brilliantly in the second half and in the end, the game ended in a 3-3 stalemate.

Spurs displayed a fearless attacking brand of football despite their injury issues so, the North London club have been praised heavily for their brave approach.

However, after remaining on top of the league during the first few weeks of this season, Tottenham have fallen behind and found themselves fifth in the table with 27 points from 14 games, sitting six points behind the table-topper Arsenal.

Spurs will now take on city rivals West Ham United in their next game before facing off versus Newcastle United in the Premier League next weekend.