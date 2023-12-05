Chelsea need to pay £34m to sign Gabriel Moscardo



According to Brazilian outlet Gazeta Esportiva, Chelsea are one of the clubs in the picture to sign Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo in January.

The London heavyweights looked into a deal for the teenager last summer. Chelsea were ready to pay £21.5 million for the midfielder, but Corinthians rejected the proposal from the Blues. Moscardo was only a minor at the time and Corinthians were aware that he would not be allowed to move to Europe under he turns 18.

Moscardo celebrated his 18th birthday back in September and Gazeta Esportiva report that Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are all in the running to sign him in January. However, the source highlight that he could cost at least £34 million, as mentioned by new Corinthians president Augusto Melo.

Huge potential

Moscardo has plenty hugely impressive in the Brazilian top-flight at such a young age. He has been brilliant from the no.6 position, winning an average of 2.1 tackles and 5 duels per appearance. His passing success rate is currently at 84% but should get better with age and experience. He could be on the move very soon.

Chelsea have spent big on several young midfielders since the start of 2023. They spent a club-record fee to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica back in January and broke their own spending feat to land Brighton star Moises Caicedo. The club have also Lesley Ugochukwu and Romeo Lavia, who arrived in the summer too.

There is also Conor Gallagher, who has transformed his fortunes after deciding against leaving Chelsea last summer. Considering this, Moscardo may not break into the club’s first-team plans anytime soon and the London club are likely to send him out on loan to sister club Strasbourg to continue his development for a year or two.

The situation could be different for Moscardo if he were to join PSG or Barcelona. PSG manager Luis Enrique has opened the door to playing young stars. Warren Zaire-Emery has been brilliant in midfield this season. Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has also featured plenty of teenagers and may not shy away from starting Moscardo.