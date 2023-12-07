Pundit lauds Garnacho after excellent display in Chelsea win

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has claimed that Alejandro Garnacho was ‘the best player on the pitch’ for the Red Devils in the victory over Chelsea last night.

Erik ten Hag’s side came into this game off the back of a disappointing defeat against Newcastle United last weekend. So, United were under pressure ahead of this encounter.

However, Man Utd displayed an excellent performance versus the Blues and eventually won the game 2-1. Scott McTominay scored a brace for United but the Red Devils could have scored a few more had they managed to showcase a bit more composure in front of the goal.

So, having won last night, Man Utd now keep hold of their unbeaten streak against the West London club in the league. Ten Hag’s side are currently sixth in the table with 27 points from 15 games, sitting only three points behind the fourth-placed Manchester City.

Now, speaking on Premier League production after the game, Scholes has said that Garnacho displayed an excellent performance and took his game to another level versus Chelsea. The pundit further states that although McTominay scored twice on the night, it was Garnacho – who was ‘the best player on the pitch’.

Pundit heaps praise on Garnacho

Scholes said:

“I thought Garnacho was excellent. I thought he was probably the best player on the pitch. I know Scott scored two goals and got player of the match but I thought Garnacho was excellent and he went up another level tonight.”

Garnacho looked full of confidence last night and even created the second goal for McTominay. The Argentinian has been in fine form in recent times, scoring twice and registering a solitary assist in the last four appearances in all competitions.

The 19-year-old has now secured his place in United’s starting eleven, keeping Marcus Rashford out. The Englishman has struggled to showcase his best this season, having enjoyed his career-best campaign last term.

So, the Old Trafford faithful will be hoping that Garnacho will be able to continue performing at his best over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, after beating Chelsea, Man Utd will take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday and they will be looking to continue their winning run in this fixture.