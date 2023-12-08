Pundit says Amrabat was at his best for Man Utd vs Chelsea

Former striker turned pundit Paul Merson has claimed that Manchester United star Sofyan Amrabat displayed his best performance for the Red Devils against Chelsea.

After moving to Old Trafford from Fiorentina last summer, the Moroccan struggled in the English top-flight in recent times. As a result, he found it difficult to secure his place in Erik ten Hag’s starting eleven.

However, the midfielder showcased glimpses of his qualities against Galatasaray in the Champions League last week before displaying an eye-catching performance last time out.

United defeated the Blues 2-1 courtesy of Scott McTominay’s brace but Amrabat played a pivotal role in this victory as he pretty much dominated the midfield with and without possession.

Now writing on Sportskeeda, Merson has heaped praise on the 27-year-old and said that it was Amrabat’s best performance for Man Utd since joining the club last summer.

Merson wrote:

“Sofyan Amrabat had his best game in a Manchester United shirt against Chelsea.”

Pundit lauds Amrabat

Amrabat joined Man Utd on a loan deal but after struggling to showcase his best over the last few months, reports started to emerge that Man Utd haven’t been impressed by the midfielder’s displays so they are ready to let him go back to Fiorentina.

However, if the midfielder showcases consistency in the coming months after Wednesday’s excellent display then, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to purchase him permanently next summer.

With Casemiro currently out injured, Amrabat needs to step up and show some leadership so that United can perform at their best over the coming weeks.

However, the concern for United is that Amrabat will not be available for selection for several games in January as he will be out on international duty with Morocco playing in the African Cup of Nations.

So, it remains to be seen how United can fill his void if he manages to establish himself as a key member of Ten Hag’s first eleven over the coming weeks.

Following a woeful performance against Newcastle United, Man Utd were impressive versus Chelsea last time out and they will now be hoping to continue performing at their best when they face-off versus Bournemouth in the Premier League tomorrow.