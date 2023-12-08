Former attacker turned pundit Paul Merson has claimed that Mohamed Salah is an undroppable player for Liverpool.

After joining the club back in 2017, the Egyptian has established himself as one of the best players in the world, helping his side win every competition over the last few years.

The winger has enjoyed a stellar campaign so far this season, scoring 10 goals and registering six assists in 15 league appearances. Liverpool have enjoyed a bright start this term and he has been playing a key role in Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven.

Now, writing on Sportskeeda, Merson has said that Liverpool have options in their forward department to rotate the squad, however, it’s guaranteed Salah will commence against Crystal Palace tomorrow.

The pundit further states that although the African was substituted early in the second half in midweek, he is fit and will be raring to start against the Eagles.

Pundit says Salah is Liverpool’s undroppable star

Merson wrote:

“Liverpool have the luxury of rotating their forwards, but there’s absolutely no chance Mohamed Salah gets benched. He was withdrawn prematurely in their 2-0 win against Sheffield United, but I think he’ll be fit and raring to go on Saturday. “Salah pretty much plays every game, but Klopp can afford to rotate his other forwards – they have four players for the remaining two positions and they are all around the same level. It’s a nice problem to have and it usually boils down to getting it right on the day.”

Salah has been the mainstay of Liverpool’s success over the last few years and he has been showcasing his worth for the Reds once again this season.

However, the winger – valued at around £56m by Transfermarkt – has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times. Al-Ittihad expressed a firm interest in signing him last summer but, Liverpool didn’t allow his departure However, it’s been suggested that the Saudi Arabian club haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him and are planning to reignite their interest in January.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually opt to keep hold of Salah or let him leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.