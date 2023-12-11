Man Utd propose to swap Sancho for Raphinha

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Manchester United have proposed to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha in a swap deal for Jadon Sancho ahead of the January transfer window.

Sancho has not played a single minute for Man United since his suspension in September. The Englishman made critical comments over manager Erik ten Hag after the Premier League game at Arsenal where he was dropped from the matchday squad. United have since suspended him and Sport claim that ten Hag has asked the board to transfer him out of the club.

The Spanish source add that the Red Devils have proposed a straight-swap deal with Barcelona for Raphinha. United are aware that they won’t be able to recoup the £73 million fee paid to Borussia Dortmund and are now exploring an exchange deal with the Blaugrana for Raphinha, who previously played for Leeds United in the Premier League.

Possible deal

Sancho has been a huge flop since his move from Germany few years ago. He has accumulated only 12 goals and 6 assists from 82 appearances for the Red Devils. His statistic are vastly different to his time at Dortmund where he amassed 50 goals and 64 assists from just 137 appearances in all competitions.

After his recent outburst on ten Hag, there appears no chance of him reviving his United career unless ten Hag is sacked in the coming weeks. He may have to pursue a new club soon and Barcelona could be a possible destination if they are looking for a new winger to add to their ranks in the New Year.

The La Liga giants have Financial Fair Play problems which are more critical than United’s and they may not afford Sancho unless they propose a loan deal or swap someone. Raphinha had a good start to his Barcelona career but he has gone off the boil this campaign with only 2 goals and 3 assists in La Liga.

The £51 million star is no longer a guaranteed starter for manager Xavi Hernandez with the emergence of academy graduates such as Lamine Yamal. He could be persuaded to return to the Premier League, but the big question mark is whether he would consider joining a club struggling to get into the top 4.