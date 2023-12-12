Pundit heaps praise on Tottenham target Jarrad Branthwaite

Former defender turned pundit Micah Richards has heaped praise on Tottenham target and Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite.

Spurs have started the season with a very thin centre-back department so following Micky van de Ven’s injury absence, Ange Postecoglou has been forced to use Ben Davies in the left-centre-back position.

Although the Wales international has done well, he isn’t a natural centre-back. So, it has been suggested that the North London club have been planning to sign a new defender in January to bolster their backline.

Several players have been mentioned as potential targets for Tottenham with Ben Godfrey and Lloyd Kelly being among them. But, Branthwaite has also emerged as a serious option in recent times.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Richards has praised Branthwaite highly and said that he is going to become a top player. The pundit further states that the Everton star is quick, reads the game well and also has the efficiency of making the right decision.

Pundit lauds Tottenham target Branthwaite

Richards said:

“Young Branthwaite at the back was amazing. He is going to the very top, he is going to the very top, His decision-making, he reads the game well, he is quick enough, he makes the right decisions.”

Branthwaite is certainly a highly talented defender and has been enjoying a promising campaign this season. With Spurs reportedly looking to sign a new left-footed centre-back, the Everton star would be an excellent signing if they acquire his service.

However, purchasing the defender won’t be easy for Tottenham as the 21-year-old has already established himself as a key member of Sean Dyche’s starting eleven. So, the Merseyside club are unlikely to let their star man leave in mid-season.

In addition, Branthwaite still has three and a half years left in his current contract so Everton are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in and it has been reported that the Toffees will only let him leave if they receive an offer of around £75m from his potential suitors such as Spurs.

So, Tottenham will have to break the bank to sign the defender in January and it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase Branthwaite next month.