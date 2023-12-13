Ferdinand brutally slams Man Utd after European exit

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has brutally slammed the Red Devils following their European exit after losing to Bayern Munich.

The Old Trafford club’s fate in the Champions League was almost secured ahead of the Bayern game but they had an opportunity to play in the Europa League with a win in this encounter.

However, after enduring a 1-0 defeat versus the Bavarian club, they have finished at the bottom of the group and have now failed to book their place in Europe’s second-tier competition.

United displayed a lacklustre performance versus Bayern Munich and couldn’t create a chance to score throughout the game.

Pundit slams Man Utd

Speaking on TNT Sports after the game, Ferdinand said that Man Utd were in a relatively easier group but it is disappointing to see they couldn’t reach the knockout stage.

The pundit further states that it was awful to see they couldn’t win any of their away games despite scoring three goals in every game. Ferdinand further says that Man Utd weren’t clinical enough and they couldn’t manage the game despite finding themselves in the lead. So, United have got what they deserve.

Ferdinand said:

“Very disappointing to say the least. You look at that group when it came out, you would have expected Manchester United to go through, but to score three goals in each of your away games and come away with the points they did was criminal. “When you score that many goals in the group stages, I think they’ve scored 12 and conceded 15 goals, that’s the problem there. Basketball football – you attack, we attack and see who comes out on top. You get what you deserve if you’re not clinical. If you can’t close matches out, you don’t deserve to progress to the knockout stages.”

Erik ten Hag’s side managed to secure their place in the Champions League this season after finishing third in the Premier League last campaign. There was optimism ahead of the season that they would perform promisingly in this competition under Ten Hag’s guidance but things haven’t gone according to plan for them.

So, failing to stay in Europe will be a huge blow for United as this could impact their revenue this season – which could have a big ramification in their transfer budget for January and next summer.