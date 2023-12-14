Manchester United prepare January swoop for Giorgi Mamardashvili

Manchester United are keen to replace Andre Onana with Valencia’s goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, as per a report by TeamTalk.

The Giorgia International has established himself as a pivotal presence in between the sticks for Valencia since he arrived at the club from Dinamo Tbilisi in 2021, keeping 23 clean sheets in 79 appearances for Los Che.

The Red Devils’ early exit from the Champions League has reportedly triggered a critical evaluation of underperforming stars by the club’s hierarchy, particularly Sir Jim Ratcliffe whose 25% takeover is imminent.

The scrutiny is particularly focused on goalkeeper Andre Onana whose struggles have drawn attention since his £47m arrival from Inter Milan last summer.

Having shipped in 15 Champions League goals and 39 goals in all competitions, United’s prospective owner, Ratcliffe is considering a top-class replacement, with Valencia’s Mamardashvili emerging as the preferred choice. This signals a potential shake-up in United’s squad as they seek to address shortcomings in their campaign.

The 23-year-old has a contract at Estadio Mestalla until Jun 2027 and TeamTalk reports that United are readying a £34.4m swoop for the 6ft 6in goalkeeper in 2024.

New goalkeeper?

Mamardashvili, with his impressive reflexes and adept goalkeeping skills, has rapidly established himself as a top goalkeeper in La Liga within just three seasons.

Known for his ability to make crucial saves, especially targeting the bottom corners, he navigates set pieces with authority and distributes the ball effectively.

Despite his young age, Mamardashvili is considered a well-rounded goalkeeper with significant potential. Interest from overseas indicates that a move from Valencia is likely, and his future destination may hinge on Valencia’s league status, with the possibility of a cut-price deal if they face relegation or financial constraints.

Given Andre Onana’s underwhelming performance, Mamardashvili could emerge as a strong candidate for United, bringing top-class shot-stopping skills, improving ball distribution, and a remarkable penalty record, all at the age of 22. The promising goalkeeper’s potential could offer a viable solution for United’s goalkeeping concerns.