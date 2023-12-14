Pundit says Liverpool ace Salah is best in the league so far

Former midfielder turned pundit Owen Hargreaves has claimed that Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has been the best player in the Premier League so far this season.

The Egyptian has established himself as an integral part of the Red’s first eleven after joining the club back in 2017. Jurgen Klopp’s side have won every tournament in the world over the last few years and the 31-year-old has played a pivotal role in their success.

Salah has continued his impressive form this season as well, scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists in 16 league appearances, helping his side place themselves at the top of the league.

The attacker scored the 200th goal for Liverpool after putting his name on the score-sheet versus Crystal Palace last time out and also reached his 150th Premier League goal with the same striker.

Now, speaking on the Premier League’s Kelly and Wrighty’s Show(via HITC), Hargreaves has said that Salah is arguably the best player in the Premier League this season and he has been better than Erling Haaland and Declan Rice.

The pundit further states that Salah’s 200 goals for Liverpool and 150 in the Premier League is a remarkable achievement.

Pundit lauds Salah

Hargreaves said:

“You could argue that he is probably the Player of the Season, so far. Probably the best player in the Premier League, whether it’s Haaland or Declan Rice. But he is there. To be top of the league, 200 goals and 150 in the Premier League. Quite remarkable what he has been able to achieve.”

Salah has been in fine form this season and the Merseyside club will be hoping that he will be able to continue his impressive displays and help his side win big prizes at the end of this term.

Liverpool are still active in every competition this season. They have been showing signs that they can mount a title charge this season, while Klopp’s side are the favourite to win the Europa League.

The Anfield club are in the Carabao Cup and they are the favourite to win this tournament as well following the elimination of Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United with one of Chelsea and Newcastle United also set to get eliminated as they are drawn to play against each other in the quarterfinal stage. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool can win silverware at the end of this campaign.