Tottenham suffer fresh blow as Lo Celso picks up injury

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a fresh blow as Giovani Lo Celso has sustained an injury in training ahead of Nottingham Forest trip.

The Lilywhites have been struggling with injury problems at the moment as several of their key players such as Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur have been sidelined with their respective problems.

Along With them, Ryan Sessegnon, Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon have also sustained serious issues and have been ruled out for the majority of this term.

Richarlison and Pepe Matar Sarr were also on the injury list over the last few weeks but have returned to action after recovering from their injuries.

However, speaking on the club’s media(via the Standard), Ange Postecoglou has delivered fresh injury news and says that Lo Celso has sustained an issue in training ahead of the Nottingham Forest game and won’t be available for selection in this encounter.

While explaining the severity of the Argentinian’s issue, the Australian boss states that it’s a slight problem and it shouldn’t be anything serious. So, this is positive news for Tottenham and the North Londoners will be hoping that the South American will be able to return to action quickly.

Lo Celso picks up injury

Postecoglou said:

“We’ve got quite a significant absence with eight on the injury table. Unfortunately, Gio Lo Celso will miss this week. Hopefully, it’s nothing too serious but, in terms of last week, we are one more down but the rest of the guys are OK. A slight training injury, which we are still trying to work out but it’s nothing serious.”

After joining the Lilywhites, Lo Celso struggled to break into Tottenham’s starting eleven over the last few years so he was sent out on loan on a few occasions.

It was thought that his time at the newly renovated White Hart Lane was all but over, but he has managed to get some game time under Postecoglou in recent times amid Spurs’ injury absentees.

Lo Celso – valued at around £12m by Transfermarkt – has done well for Tottenham in recent games and has been showing signs that he might be able to turn his fortune around at the North London club under Postecoglou.