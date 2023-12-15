Paul Merson says Liverpool will rip Man Utd to shreds

Former forward turned pundit Paul Merson has claimed that Liverpool will rip Manchester United to shreds on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have endured a dire campaign so far this season as they have already been knocked out of Europe after finishing bottom of their group in the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag’s side have also struggled to showcase their best in the Premier League, sitting sixth in the table with 27 points from 16 games. They are currently six points behind the fourth-placed Manchester City.

Man Utd have won only one of their last four games in all competitions, losing three of those encounters. So, they are currently lacking in confidence ahead of the Liverpool trip.

United haven’t had great success versus Jurgen Klopp’s side away from home in recent times as they have failed to score a goal at Anfield in the Premier League since 2018. Man Utd lost 7-0 in their last game at Anfield.

Pundit predicts Liverpool vs Man Utd result

Liverpool have enjoyed a promising season this term, sitting at the top of the table with 37 points from 16 games. So, they will be desperate to beat their adversaries in this fixture to keep hold of the league leader status.

Now, writing on Sportskeeda, Merson has claimed that bearing in mind United’s recent form, it is highly unlikely that they will be able to earn a positive result from this fixture and if Ten Hag’s side were to do that then it would be a big surprise.

The pundit further states that Liverpool are expected to rip Man Utd to shreds and they would achieve a comfortable victory on Sunday.

Merson wrote:

“I’d be more shocked if Manchester United got a draw at Anfield than if Crystal Palace got a result against Manchester City. That’s how confident I am that Liverpool are winning this, as Erik ten Hag’s side are absolutely all over the place. “They got a free swing against Bayern Munich but went out with a whip. Before that, they were absolutely slaughtered at home by Bournemouth and even if you look at the games they won, they just faltered over the line. I expect Liverpool to rip them to shreds, so I’m going for a 3-0 home win.”

Man Utd are certainly the underdog in this fixture and it is going to be interesting to see whether they can come away with a positive result or not.