Pundit gives verdict about Tottenham’s top-four fate

Former striker turned pundit Paul Merson has given his verdict as to what needs to happen for Tottenham Hotspur to finish in the top-four spot in the Premier League this season.

The Lilywhites enjoyed a stellar start this term under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance, accumulating 26 points from the first 10 games in the league. They were even in the conversation to challenge for the title this campaign.

However, after injuries to several of their key players, the North London club have struggled to continue their momentum in recent times. Tottenham earned only one point in five games before winning their previous match against Newcastle United last weekend.

Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison have been sidelined with their respective issues, while Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic have also been out injured since the start of this campaign. In addition, Giovani Lo Celso has sustained an injury in recent times and is set to miss out on Spurs’ game against Nottingham Forest.

They are currently fifth in the league with 30 points from 16 games, sitting only three points behind the fourth-placed Manchester City. So, Spurs are currently in the top-four race.

Pundit says what needs to happen for Tottenham to finish in the top-four

Now, writing on Sportskeeda, Merson has claimed that Tottenham could finish in the top-four position this term if they remain injury-free. So, the race to finish in the Champions League position will depend on the North London club’s injuries.

Merson wrote:

“The race for the top four very much depends on Tottenham’s situation with injuries.”

It appears Tottenham have acknowledged that they need depth in their squad to achieve their objectives this season. So, they are reportedly considering strengthening the squad in January with signing a new centre-back seemingly their priority.

The North London club have looked excellent during the first half of this term under Postecoglou’s guidance so the future’s looking bright for the Lilywhites.

Therefore, Tottenham need to give proper resources to the Australian boss over the coming windows to help him rebuild the squad in order to challenge for big prizes going forward.

Meanwhile, following today’s game against Nottingham, Tottenham will face off against Everton next weekend. So, Spurs will be hoping to continue their winning run in the upcoming fixtures.