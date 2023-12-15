Pundit says Liverpool don’t deserve to be top of the table

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that the Reds don’t deserve to be the Premier League leader this season.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, the Merseyside club opted to revamp their engine room by signing four new midfielders last summer. After a pretty successful transfer window, Jurgen Klopp’s side have enjoyed a promising campaign so far this term, accumulating 37 points from 16 games in the league. They are currently at the top of the table, one point ahead of Arsenal.

However, Although Liverpool have placed themselves at the summit of the league, Carragher hasn’t been impressed by his former club’s displays this season.

So, writing in The Telegraph, the former defender says that it is surprising to see that Liverpool are the league leader at the moment. The pundit further states that the Merseyside club lack balance in their squad and they need to sign a top-class defensive midfielder to resolve that issue.

Carragher also says that Liverpool haven’t been able to perform at their best this season and they need to improve their away form as soon as possible.

Carragher says Liverpool don’t deserve to be the league leader

Carragher wrote:

“Liverpool are top of the league and I am not really sure how. The league table says one thing but my eyes tell me something else. The balance of the team is still not quite right, and it is hard to imagine it will be without a ready-made defensive midfielder. “There has not been a Liverpool performance with that ‘wow’ moment yet. Many Liverpool fans will tell you they are unsure about how good the current side is, and it is far too early to compare it to Klopp’s previous title winners. “Away form has been inconsistent with a couple of scratchy wins and draws, and although there has been plenty of talk about Liverpool 2.0, in reality, they are winning games because of the foundations laid in Klopp’s first great Anfield team.”

Liverpool reportedly wanted to sign Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo last summer to bolster their defensive midfield position. However, they couldn’t purchase either of them so Klopp’s side eventually opted to acquire Wataru Endo’s service from Stuttgart.

After joining the Reds, the Japanese has struggled to showcase his best. So, it has been suggested that the Anfield club could look to sign a new holding midfielder in January to help Klopp continue the title charge.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually decide to sign a new midfielder in the winter window.