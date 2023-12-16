Manchester United predicted line-up vs Liverpool

Manchester United will travel to Anfield to face off against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

This is the 212th meeting between these two old rivals and in the previous encounters United have won 82 times compared to Liverpool’s 71. However, the Merseyside club have been the dominant force in this fixture over the last few years, especially at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are unbeaten in the last seven consecutive home games in the league versus Man Utd, winning four of those games, including last year’s 7-0 triumph. They are the favourite to win tomorrow’s game as well, considering Erik ten Hag’s side’s recent poor form.

Team news

Man Utd have a long injury list at the moment as Lisandro Martínez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia have all been sidelined in recent times due to their respective problems so they aren’t in contention to feature in this fixture.

Harry Maguire picked up a groin issue in the last game against Bayern Munich and as a result, he has been ruled out from tomorrow’s game. Luke Shaw also sustained an injury last time out but is ready to play versus Liverpool.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were out in midweek owing to illness, but while the former has returned to training and is likely to be available for this game, the Frenchman isn’t ready to play Sunday’s game.

Additionally, Bruno Fernandes is set to miss out on this game due to suspension after picking up fifth booking of this season in the Premier League versus Bournemouth last weekend.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Liverpool

Andre Onana is set to keep hold of his place in goal for Man Utd so Altay Bayindir will have to make do with a place on the bench.

Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof could commence at the back for the Red Devils, while Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw could be the fullbacks. In that case, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sergio Reguilon and Jonny Evans will be among the substitutes tomorrow.

Sofyan Amrabat could be in the deep-lying playmaker position and alongside him, Kobbie Mainoo may start in the engine room for Ten Hag’s side, pushing Scott McTominay to the attacking midfield position.

Marcus Rashford could be deployed in the left-wing position as he tends to score goals in big games, while Antony might be on the opposite flank. So, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri will have to settle for a place on the bench. Rasmus Hojlund should lead the line for United tomorrow.