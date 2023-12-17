Chelsea eyeing move for Alessandro Buongiorno

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno ahead of a potential move in January, as per TEAMTalk.

The Blues have had a less than ideal start to the 2023-24 season and are looking to rectify this problem by turning to the transfer window in January to bring in reinforcements.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke clearly about his side’s need to be active in the transfer market after their loss to Everton last week, with reports emerging afterwards that he wanted a new centre-back, midfielder and striker.

The Blues have already been linked with £30 million-valued Borussia Monchengladbach man Nico Elvedi, but are now also looking at Italian star Alessandro Buongiorno as a potential signing.

According to TeamTalk, Chelsea will scout Buongiorno properly for the remainder of the year before deciding whether to move for him in the January transfer window.

The Blues have a plethora of centre-backs in their squad, but with the likely exit of Trevoh Chalobah in January and Wesley Fofana remaining ruled out with a knee injury, they know they have to find options in the transfer market.

Chelsea would also consider replacing Thiago Silva, who at 39, is the oldest outfield player in the league. The Brazilian star was their Player of the Year last season, but may soon leave the club to end his career elsewhere.

Torino star Buongiorno is one defender who would fit the bill at Stamford Bridge, given his age (24) and physical attributes. The Italy international had attracted interest from big clubs in the past, with The Sun reporting that Torino turned down a £21.5 million bid for him from another Italian club.

Torino holding out for £35 million for Buongiorno

Having received enquiry for Buongiorno in recent months, Torino are aware that the 24-year-old will be on the move sooner rather than later. The defender has made 15 appearances for them this season, settling very well into his role as a first-team regular.

The Sun reported that Torino turned down the £21.5 million bid for Buongiorno because they expect a Premier League side to pay up to £35 million for the defender, who has scored two goals for the club this season.

Chelsea signed Axel Disasi in the summer for around the same price and would not be too hesitant to pay this amount for Buongiorno, if they confirm that he is what they need.