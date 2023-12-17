Chelsea initiate contact to sign Claudio Echeverri

Chelsea have initiated contact to sign the Argentine midfielder Claudio Echeverri, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer insider has revealed that Chelsea have ‘made contact’ with the 17-year-old’s club to discuss a possible deal. However, the Blues will face competition from Manchester City and Spanish giants Barcelona.

According to Romano, the midfielder has a €25 million (£21.5m) release clause in his contract but it could increase to €30 million in the final days of the winter transfer window.

Chelsea and Manchester City certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done and the 17-year-old could prove to be a bargain at that price.

The South American midfielder is highly rated and he has the potential to develop into an important first-team player for both Premier League clubs. He could justify the €25 million investment in the long run.

The 17-year-old has impressed with his performances For River Plate and the Argentina under-17s. The talented young midfielder has 13 goals and five assists to his name in 22 appearances for the Argentina under-17s and he was outstanding in the under-17 World Cup as well.

Chelsea could help Echeverri fulfil potential

The technically gifted midfielder is destined to reach the top and he will want to join a big club. Chelsea and Manchester City could provide him with the platform to develop into a world-class player.

Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players since the change of ownership and they have brought in some quality youngsters recently.

Manchester City have one of the best managers in the world at the helm and Pep Guardiola could help the Argentine midfielder fulfill his tremendous potential.

A move to Barcelona will be an exciting proposition for the player as well but they have limited resources and Romano believes that a deal could be complicated for them because of financial fair play.