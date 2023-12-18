Tottenham set sights on Marc Guehi but Man Utd also keen

Tottenham are targeting a move to sign £60m-rated Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi but face competition from Manchester United., according to a report from Fichajes.

The 23-year-old central defender has caught the eye of the two Premier League clubs with his excellent performances for the Eagles.

Spurs are dealing with an injury crisis right now and they have their ‘sights set’ on signing Guehi but Man Utd could scupper any potential deal as they are also eyeing a move for him, as per the report.

The former Chelsea defender is certainly one of the best young defenders in the Premier League right now and he could improve Tottenham immensely if he were to move to North London.

Summer signing Micky van de Ven is sidelined with an injury and Eric Dier has been linked with a move away from the club in January. It is evident that Tottenham will have to sign a quality central defender this winter and Guehi would be a great option.

Crystal Palace will not want to lose a key player midway through the season and Spurs might find it difficult to convince them in January. In addition to that, the 23-year-old has a contract with the London club until 2026 and they could easily demand a premium for him. According to recent reports, it will take around £60m to tempt Palace into a deal.

Guehi to replace Maguire?

As far as Manchester United are concerned, they could lose the likes of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane in the coming months and they will need to bring in a quality replacement.

The England international defender has shown his quality in the Premier League and he would be the ideal acquisition for the Red Devils if they could win the race for his signature.

Guehi will want to establish himself as a regular starter for the England national team and joining a big Premier League club will certainly boost his chances. In addition to that, he will be able to compete for trophies with clubs like Tottenham and Manchester United.