Chelsea step up interest in Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres

Chelsea are keen on signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to a report from O Jogo (h/t SportWitness).

The Blues are ready to step-up their interest in the Swedish striker by sending scouts to watch him in action when Sporting CP take on Porto in the league.

The 25-year-old striker joined Sporting CP from Coventry at the start of the season and he has 16 goals and 7 assists in 19 matches across all competitions. There is no doubt that he has been a smash hit at his new club and it is no wonder that top clubs are circling him.

The opportunity to join a big club like Chelsea is likely to be a tempting option for the player and he could be attracted to the idea of playing at Stamford Bridge.

The striker signed a contract with Sporting CP until the summer of 2028 and the Portuguese club have inserted a €100 million (£86m) release clause in his contract, as per the report.

Huge fee

They are under no pressure to accept a knockdown fee for Gyokeres so Chelsea will have to shell out a premium if they want to sign him in January. The Blues are highly unlikely to pay his release clause and therefore Sporting CP will have to lower their demands in order for any potential move to go through.

Chelsea have been linked with the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as well but Gyokeres would be a cheaper alternative.

The Swedish international is yet to enter his peak years and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. Mauricio Pochettino could help him establish himself as a prolific goal scorer in the Premier League and fulfil his tremendous potential.

Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson at the start of the season and the former Villarreal striker has been inconsistent so far. Gyokeres could prove to be an upgrade on the former La Liga ace if Chelsea end up buying him.