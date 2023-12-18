Chelsea most likely destination for Alessandro Buongiorno



According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Chelsea are the most likely destination for Torino centre-back Alessandro Buongiorno despite the transfer interest from Juventus.

The 24-year-old has been a vital figure in central defence for Torino this season but he could leave the Serie A outfit in January with interest from the Blues. Juventus are also monitoring the Italy international.

The Bianconeri previously signed Gleison Bremer from their arch-rivals, but their chances of signing Buongiorno are less as Torino prefer to sell him to a club abroad. The Blues are the most likely destination.

Good centre-back

Buongiorno and Perr Schuurs are considered as the best central defenders in the Torino squad. The latter has also been linked with a Premier League move but he is currently out with a serious knee injury.

Torino may prefer to keep Buongiorno in the squad beyond January but reports claim that they could be tempted to consider his departure if they receive around £35 million in the winter transfer window.

Buongiorno would be a good purchase for Chelsea. He is good with the ball at his feet but his strengths are his tackling, ability to clear his lines and win duels. He has won an average of 2.5 tackles & 6.5 duels this season.

The 24-year-old also has an imposing physical presence and could be seen as a potential successor to Thiago Silva, who could leave on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

It is left to be seen whether Chelsea can afford the transfer fee outright. They may need to cash in on players due to their Financial Fair Play situation. Trevoh Chalobah and Ian Maatsen could be candidates to leave.

Chelsea were desperate to offload both defenders during last summer’s transfer window but they ended up turning down moves to Nottingham Forest and Burnley respectively before the deadline approached.