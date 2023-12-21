Tottenham ready to spend £39m to sign Man Utd target Todibo

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to spend a fee of around £39m to sign Manchester United target and OGC Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo in the upcoming transfer window, as per the German outlet Dorstener Zeitung.

Spurs have reportedly decided to strengthen their backline in January and have identified Todibo as a serious target. Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that the North London club are planning to accelerate their efforts to purchase the defender next month and have already held initial talks with Nice to learn about the conditions to sign the Frenchman. They have also contacted the player’s representatives to persuade him to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

Now, according to the report by Dorstener Zeitung, Todibo is willing to take the next step in his career and Tottenham are planning to submit a fee of around £39m to purchase him in January.

However, the report claims that Borussia Dortmund have also expressed their interest in signing him so Tottenham are set to face a tough challenge from the German club in getting any potential deal done for him.

Todibo to Tottenham

It has been suggested that Man Utd have also been showing an interest in signing Todibo. Considering Nice are owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Businessman is set to acquire a 25% stake in the Red Devils, it seems likely that United would be able to sign the defender next year should they make a concrete approach.

However, it appears Tottenham are planning to move quickly and get a deal done as soon as possible to defeat the record Premier League champions in this race.

Todibo, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a highly talented player and has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the French top-flight in recent times. So, the North Londoners will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance at the newly renovated White Hart Lane if he were to join the club next month.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham can eventually manage to sign Todibo in the upcoming transfer window by beating Man Utd in this race.