Chelsea want Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong in January

Chelsea are the ‘main contender’ ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong, according to a report from Fichajes.

Frimpong has established himself as one of the finest young defenders in the Bundesliga and his performances have attracted the attention of several to clubs. The report says Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs showing a keen interest while Real Madrid are also tracking the defender.

However, it looks like Chelsea are the front runners ahead of their competition. According to Fichajes, Chelsea are willing to pay €40 million (£34.7m) in order to sign the 23-year-old full-back.

The Dutch defender has seven goals and 10 assists to his name across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality long-term addition for the Premier League club.

Although Chelsea already have a top-class right back in Reece James, the England international has had his fair share of injury problems and Chelsea need a quality alternative.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the Bundesliga defender to join the club. Frimpong will want to play regular first-team football and he will not want to be a backup option to James when the Chelsea star is fit and available.

The report adds that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all keen on the 23-year-old defender but Chelsea have emerged as ‘the main contender’ in the race to sign him.

Arsenal could use a quality right-back as well. They have used Ben White as a full-back but the former Brighton star is more suited to a central role. As for Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold seems destined to move into the midfield and the Reds will need a starting right-back soon.

Frimpong could prove to be a bargain

The Blues have been extremely active in the transfer market since the change of ownership and they have the finances to get the deal done. It would not be surprising if they decided to make a move for the defender next month.

Chelsea will be hoping to finish the season strongly and they need to improve their squad midway through the campaign. Frimpong certainly has the ability to justify the €40 million (£34.7m) investment if the transfer goes through.