Arsenal keeping tabs on Sporting star Goncalo Inacio



According to The Sun, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio and could make an approach in January if there is another serious injury.

The Portuguese centre-back has been linked with a move to England for the past couple of years. He has been on the radar of several Premier League teams and The Sun claim that Arsenal are monitoring him.

The London giants are not planning an offer for the 22-year-old in January, but it is claimed that they could enter the market for his services, suppose another long-term defensive injury occurs.

Arsenal are without Jurrien Timber for the long-term with a knee issue while Takehiro Tomiyasu is out until January with a hamstring injury. The club still have adequate centre-back options.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are the main centre-back duo for the Gunners. Jakub Kiwior as well as Ben White can occupy the central defensive positions in the absence of either player.

As per The Sun, Inacio currently has a release clause worth £52 million in his contract. Manchester United and Liverpool are also interested, but Sporting still expect to keep him until the summer.

Unlikely deal

Arsenal could have limited funds to invest in January amid Financial Fair Play restrictions. They are likely to utilise the transfer budget on where they need to improve which is the centre-forward department.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have 14 goals between them in the current campaign but only 8 of those have come in the top-flight. The Gunners need much more to give themselves the best chance to win the league.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney has been earmarked as the prime target for Arsenal and they could invest most of the winter budget on him over pursuing a deal for Inacio. The Gunners don’t need another centre-back for now.

It could become a necessity if one of Saliba or Gabriel get injured but as things stand, they have no such concerns. With Tomiyasu only a short-term absentee, the Gunners should have him in the squad after his Asian Cup duties.

Timber could also be available for the season run-in but he may not be rushed after a serious knee injury. We believe the Gunners will give their utmost priority to a new striker, given the need for more attacking firepower on the road.