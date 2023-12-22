Tottenham remain interested in signing Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly remain interested in signing Chelsea star Conor Gallagher in the upcoming transfer window, as per Sky Sports.

Spurs seemingly tried to bolster their engine room last summer and registered their interest in the Englishman. However, the West London club didn’t allow the departure of their star man so a move didn’t materialise.

However, it appears despite failing to secure his signature last time around, Tottenham haven’t given up on their hopes of purchasing him and are willing to reignite their interest in the winter window.

According to the report by Sky Sports, Spurs have been showing an interest in signing Gallagher and they could formalise their interest next month. The report further states that Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for their star man – who has entered the final 18 months of his current contract. Therefore, the Lilywhites could manage to secure his signature next year should they make a concrete approach.

However, Sky Sports claims that Spurs have prioritised strengthening their backline in January and bolstering the midfield is the second priority. So, if they spend a big chunk of their winter budget to sign a new defender then they could offer Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in a part-exchange deal to secure Gallagher’s signature as they can’t afford to spend big in the winter window.

Gallagher to Tottenham

Although Chelsea have endured a woeful campaign so far this season, Gallagher has been displaying promising performances under Mauricio Pochettino.

Gallagher is dynamic, can play threading passes between lines, has the ability to chip-in with some important goals and also works extremely hard without possession.

The Englishman – valued at around £36m by Transfermarkt – is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class midfielder going forward. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Spurs eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing Gallagher next month.

Meanwhile, after beating Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, Spurs will face off against Everton on Saturday before taking on Brighton and Hove Albion next weekend. So, a couple of tricky fixtures lie ahead for the North London club.