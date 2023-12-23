[Teams] Liverpool vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

It’s a crucial top-of-the-table clash as Liverpool take on Arsenal at Anfield this evening.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made some changes from the side that beat West Ham in the League Cup in midweek. Alisson Becker is recalled to start in goal with Caohomin Kelleher dropping to the bench while Trent Alexander-Arnold returns at right-back with Joe Gomez making way.

Ibrahima Konate starts alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of Liverpool’s defence with Kostas Tsimikas continuing at left-back in the absence of Andrew Robertson. Endo Watura starts in the holding role while Dominik Szoboszlai also starts in the middle of the park for the hosts.

Curtis Jones keeps his place after an excellent performance in midweek while Mohamed Salah is recalled to start on the right wing. Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz join Salah in attack so Darwin Nunez has to make do with a place on the Liverpool bench this evening.

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Brighton last weekend. David Raya keeps his place ahead of Aaron Ramsdale in goal while Ben White continues at right-back.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes continue their partnership together in central defence while Oleksandr Zinchenko starts at left-back ahead of Jacub Kiwior.

Declan Rice anchors the midfield for Arsenal and Martin Odegaard captains the side once again. Kai Havertz keeps his place amid a good run of form so the returning Jorginho is named on the bench.

Bukayo Saka will be the main dangerman for Arsenal and he once again supports Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus in attack. Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah are options from the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Clark, Bradley, McConnell, Gravenberch, Elliott, Nunez

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Cedric, Trossard, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny