Ian Wright on Arsenal attacking trio after Liverpool draw



Arsenal legend Ian Wright has said that he would have liked to have seen more out of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli during the 1-1 Premier League draw at Liverpool.

The London giants started the game at Anfield yesterday in blistering fashion. They had 3 attempts on goal within the opening 4 minutes and one of those contributed to Gabriel Magalhaes opening the scoring. The Gunners looked good value to double their advantage, but Mohamed Salah managed to pull Liverpool level in the 29th minute.

The game ended all-square in the end but Arsenal had opportunities to score through Odegaard, Saka as well as Martinelli. Speaking for Premier League Productions, Wright highlighted that he would have liked to have seen more from the Gunners attacking trio, but added that it was a good result to come away with a draw at Anfield.

He said: “I feel Rice is one of the main reasons why you can go to Anfield with confidence. Yes, you’d have liked to have seen more out of Odegaard and Saka and Martinelli but at the same time, for this team to go to Liverpool, to go a goal up, to come away with a draw, you have to take it as a good result.”

Arsenal maintained their spot at the top of the Premier League after the 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield. This could be one of the tightest races for the top-flight title with just 1 point separating the Gunners from Liverpool and Aston Villa behind them. Tottenham and Man City are only 4 & 6 points adrift of them and Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand too.

Mikel Arteta’s team will be aiming to continue their good form at the top of the standings when they host London counterparts West Ham United in the Premier League on December 28. It won’t be an easy encounter for the Gunners with the Hammers also flying high at the moment. They have climbed to 6th in the table after beating Manchester United.