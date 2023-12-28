Chelsea have sent scouts to watch AZ Alkmaar’s striker Vangelis Pavlidis ahead of a swoop in the January transfer window, as per Sport 24.

The 25-year-old has been in sensational form for De Kaasboeren this season, netting a whopping 22 goals in 27 competitions across all competitions this campaign. The Greece International is also the joint top scorer in the Eredivisie with 18 goals in 16 appearances.

His performances for Pascal Jansen’s side have caught the eye of several clubs as reports reveal scouts from Fulham and Chelsea were present in the game between AZ and PSV Eindhoven.

Particularly, Chelsea’s “scouting executives” were present as they are currently looking for reinforcement in five positions in the January transfer window including a new centre-forward. Following his performances, The Blues have earmarked Pavlidis as a serious target to sign once the transfer window opens.

Pavlidis has a contract at the AFAS Stadion until June 2025, and despite a £13m bid last summer, AZ are reportedly holding out for £21m for their hitman.

Goalscoring woes

Chelsea’s struggles in front of goal continue to be a recurring theme this season, reflected in their lead in big chances missed in the Premier League.

The consequence of squandering clear-cut opportunities was evident in their recent defeat at the Molineux Stadium, where Wolverhampton Wanderers capitalized on Chelsea’s missteps, scoring twice to secure victory.

The club’s challenge in finding a prolific striker capable of surpassing the 20-goal mark, last achieved by Diego Costa in the 2016-17 season, underscores the importance of clinical finishing for sustained success.

AZ Alkmaar’s striker, Vangelis Pavlidis, has proven to be a valuable asset since joining the club in 2021, contributing significantly with 69 goals and 24 assists in 118 matches.

His impressive performances extend to European competitions, having scored five goals in the 2022-23 Europa Conference League, helping AZ reach the semi-finals.

Currently, Pavlidis is a top contender for the Eredivisie Golden Boot, sharing the lead with Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez after netting 18 goals in 16 league matches.

With the striker entering the final 18 months of his contract in January, AZ may face pressure to consider a sale in the upcoming transfer windows to avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer in 2025.