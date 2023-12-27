Tottenham suffer huge injury blow ahead of Brighton clash

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a huge injury blow ahead of the Premier League’s crucial encounter against Brighton and Hove Albion as Cristian Romero has sustained a hamstring issue and isn’t available for selection in this fixture.

The Lilywhites have struggled with several injury problems in recent times as Micky van de Ven and James Maddison have been sidelined with their respective problems over the last few months.

In addition, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic have all picked up serious injuries and aren’t expected to return anytime soon.

So, Tottenham’s injury list has now grown following Romero’s latest issue. The Argentinian sustained his injury in the previous game against Everton and was taken off at the interval.

Now, speaking at the press-conference ahead of the Brighton clash, Postecoglou has revealed that a scan has shown the South American has picked up a hamstring issue and as a result, he is set to remain sidelined over the next few weeks.

Postecoglou said:

“Not so great with Romero. He had a scan and he’s got a hamstring strain. We’re looking at four to five weeks with him.”

Tottenham suffer fresh injury blow

Tottenham started the season excellently and were unbeaten in the first 10 games in the Premier League. However, following Van de Ven and Maddison’s injuries and Romero’s absence due to suspension, Spurs struggled and went winless in the next five games.

However, they started to showcase their best once again after Romero’s return, but given the South American is set to remain sidelined over the coming weeks, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham can keep their momentum going.

The North London club are currently fourth in the table with 36 points from 18 games, sitting only two points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester City – who have a game in hand.

So, the Lilywhites will be desperate to keep their winning run going over the coming games to stay in the top-four race as finishing in the Champions League spot is expected to be their primary objective this term.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see how Spurs perform over the coming games without two of their first-choice centre-backs.