Man Utd keen on PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Johan Bakayoko, according to Christopher Michel from Sport1.

The journalist revealed on his social media account that Manchester United ‘have their eye’ on the 20-year-old winger ahead of the January window.

Bakayoko has been outstanding for PSV Eindhoven this season and the youngster has four goals and 13 assists across all competitions. His potential has seemingly caught the eye of Man Utd.

Michel says Bakayoko is valued at €40m (£34.7m) and Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done.

The Red Devils have invested millions of pounds on wide players in recent seasons. The likes of Antony and Jadon Sancho have cost in excess of £150 million but both players have been underwhelming since joining the club.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to bring in alternatives next month but it seems Bakayoko is firmly on their radar.

The PSV star is certainly a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for them as he would add pace, flair and goals from the wide areas.

Garnacho – Bakayoko duo could transform Man Utd

Manchester united have Alejandro Garnacho operating on the left side of their attack and the Argentine winger has been impressive form. Signing Bakayoko would give them some much needed quality on the right as well.

The player is likely to be tempted if a club like Manchester United comes calling but it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can agree on a fee with his club. PSV Eindhoven will probably want to hold on to their prized prospect until the end of the season.

The reported €40m (£34.7m) valuation seems reasonable for a player of his potential and Bakayoko could justify the outlay in the coming seasons.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Manchester United decide to test PSV’s resolve with an offer for the winger next month.