Tottenham keen to sign Arouna Sangante

Le Havre’s president has confirmed they have received an offer from an unnamed Premier League club for Arouna Sangante amid strong interest from Tottenham, according to a report from Football Insider.

The 21-year-old’s performances for Le Club Doyen across the past two seasons have garnered significant interest from top European clubs, with the report suggesting that as many as seven Premier League clubs are in the running for his signature.

Tottenham in particular are showing a keen interest having monitored the Senegalese defender in his last four home games as they prepare to step up their pursuit in the January transfer window.

Le Havre president Jean-Michel Roussier has confirmed the club have already received an offer for the defensive colossal from an unnamed club, and they are anticipating further transfer proposals from clubs next month.

Sangante penned a contract extension in July that will see the 21-year-old remain at The Stade Océane until June 2026. He has a transfer valuation of just £8.6m according to transfermarkt so he could be available at a reasonable price.

Defensive problem

Tottenham have grappled with numerous injuries and suspensions in the central defensive department throughout the season. The recent setbacks include Cristian Romero picking up a hamstring injury, sidelining him for up to five weeks. Additionally, Micky van de Ven has been absent for the last seven Premier League matches due to a hamstring injury.

Despite prior links to various center-backs for cover and competition, including Jean-Clair Todibo, Lloyd Kelly, and Trevor Chalobah, Spurs appear particularly intrigued by Sangante, closely monitoring his performances in the last four home games.

Sangante came through the ranks of Le Havre’s renowned academy before breaking into the first team in 2021.

The likes of Steve Mandanda, Florent Sinama Pongolle, Souleymane Diawara, Dimitri Payet, Lassana Diarra and even Paul Pogba have all spent time in the Le Havre Academy. Riyad Mahrez despite not coming through the ranks, had a bright spell with the club before joining Leicester City.

Having been a key player for the side including emerging as their captain, Sangante could be the next big player to join the illustrious list of talents to be sold by Le Club Doyen.