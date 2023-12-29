Tottenham told to spend £45m to sign Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur have been made aware that they will have to spend a fee of at least £45m to sign Chelsea star Conor Gallagher in January, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Lilywhites have been exploring the possibility of strengthening their engine room since last summer. They reportedly identified Gallagher as the primary option to beef up their midfield department. However, they couldn’t manage to broker a deal for the Blues star before the deadline and in the end, the midfielder remained at Stamford Bridge.

After opting to stay at Chelsea, Gallagher has established himself as a key member of Mauricio Pochettino’s starting eleven during the first half of this term. So, it was thought that the West London club would keep hold of their star and wouldn’t allow him to join a direct rival.

However, it has recently been reported that although Gallagher has been playing regularly at Chelsea this season, the Blues aren’t completely convinced by his performances so they are ready to cash-in on him.

Therefore, Spurs have seemingly been planning to sign Gallagher in January by taking advantage of this situation. Now, writing on X, Jacobs has reported that Chelsea could cash-in on Gallagher in January if they receive an offer of at least £45m.

Gallagher to Tottenham

The journalist further states that Spurs were willing to spend £35m to purchase the midfielder last summer and it now remains to be seen whether Ange Postecoglou’s side opt to sign Gallagher by matching Chelsea’s asking price.

Jacobs wrote:

“Situation with Conor Gallagher remains similar to late last summer. Chelsea will sell but only for the right price, in the region of £45-50m. Gallagher is liked and happy to stay, and has been important under Mauricio Pochettino. Spurs valued Gallagher at around £35m late last window.”

Gallagher is a dynamic midfielder, he is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the tendency to chip-in with some important goals and works extremely hard without possession.

So, he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him as the midfielder possesses the necessary attributes to play in Postecoglou’s system. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to formalise their interest in the upcoming transfer window.