Chelsea eye move for Aston Villa defender Matty Cash

Chelsea have drawn up Aston Villa’s right-back Matty Cash as a potential target in the January transfer window, according to a report 90min.

Cash has been a key player for Unai Emery’s high-flying Aston Villa side this season, making 17 Premier League appearances and 26 appearances across all competitions for the Villains.

Chelsea’s first-choice right-back, Reece James, suffered an injury in the 2-0 loss to Everton that later required surgery, keeping him out of contention until the middle of next year. This has accelerated Chelsea’s efforts to find another viable right-back to provide cover for their injured captain with Cash now in their sights.

Chelsea have Malo Gusto as the only recognizable right-back in the squad. Gusto has put up a string of commendable performances, particularly the man of the match display against Crystal Palace. However, the 20-year-old often gets injured leaving the position for a centre-back to fill.

Cash is contracted at Villa Park until June 2027 and has a £24m valuation by transfermarkt.

Cashing on Cash?

Chelsea’s move for Cash ticks a lot of boxes as the Poland International offers solidity in defence, threat in attack, and most importantly, possesses significant Premier League experience having played in the league for up to three years.

Mauricio Pochettino has most times bemoaned the lack of experience in his squad as one of the reasons for Chelsea’s inconsistent form. Although the “inexperienced” players such as Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Malo Gusto have shone this season, The Blues squad still lack winning instinct as they often squander gilt-edged chances and concede avoidable goals in defence.

With Cash, The Blues would not just be getting a player who will provide competition, but a player whose qualities match that of their club captain, and could fill the right-back position for Chelsea for years as James is constantly being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

However, it is unlikely that Aston Villa will sanction a move for the defender this winter, as they need their best players to finish in the top four.