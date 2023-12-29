Liverpool in battle with Tottenham to sign Manu Kone

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Borussia Monchengladbach star Manu Kone in the upcoming transfer window, as per the transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Merseyside club prioritised strengthening their engine room last summer and were heavily linked with a move for Kone. However, although Jurgen Klopp’s side eventually opted to sign four new midfielders, they didn’t decide to make a concrete approach for the Frenchman before the deadline.

So, having decided not to sign Kone last time out, it was thought that the Reds would cool down their interest in him. However, it seems that isn’t the case and they remain interested in acquiring his service.

Writing on X, Galetti has reported that Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on Kone in recent times ahead of a potential swoop in the upcoming window.

However, the journalist claims that Tottenham have also been monitoring his development before making a potential swoop for the midfielder next year. So, the Merseyside club are set to face tough competition from the Lilywhites in getting any potential deal done for the 22-year-old.

Battle

In addition, Galetti states that PSG have also registered their interest in signing Kone so the youngster is currently in high demand ahead of the January window.

Galetti wrote:

“PSG added Manu Kone to their list of midfielders. The French player – whose contract with Gladbach expires in 2026 – is also followed by Liverpool and Tottenham.”

Kone – valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt – still has two and a half years left in his current contract. So, Gladbach are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on him in January.

Tottenham have seemingly been planning to sign a new midfielder in the winter window to bolster their engine room. Several players have been linked with a move to Spurs over the last few weeks with Conor Gallagher being mentioned as the primary option. But, Kone is now emerging as a serious target.

The midfielder is technically sound, strong, can play threading passes between the lines, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also can contribute defensively as well.

So, Kone possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League, therefore, he would be a shrewd signing for Liverpool or Tottenham if either club eventually sign him in the upcoming window.