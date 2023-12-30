Arsenal could launch fresh move for Dusan Vlahovic



According to TV Play, Arsenal could launch a fresh move to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic during the upcoming winter transfer window.

The London giants have had a good Premier League season and they have accumulated 40 points from their first 19 games. Despite this, they are lagging behind their title challengers in the goalscoring department. They have been outscored by the teams around them and that needs to change in order to end their long wait for the English crown.

TV Play claim that Arsenal could make a fresh approach to sign Vlahovic, having previously missed out on him in 2022. The Gunners are prepared to pay around £34 million but Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli values the 23-year-old at £52 million. Despite the £18 million difference, it is claimed that the game is far from over.

Striker needed

Gabriel Jesus has been the Gunners’ regular no.9 since the last international break. He has had some good performances with goals and assists, but it has been combined with some bad ones like against West Ham United. The Brazilian missed a couple of clear-cut chances in the box where his heading ability was far from convincing.

This raises doubts whether the former Manchester City man is the right player to lead the club’s attack in the season run-in as they look to challenge for the title. A new striker seems a necessity next month and Arsenal could revisit their interest in Vlahovic, who was a top target when he was playing for Fiorentina nearly 2 years ago.

Vlahovic had a sparkling start to the season at Juventus with 4 goals and 1 assist in 4 league games, but he has accumulated just 2 more goals from his next 12 appearances for the club. He was a far better striker at Fiorentina and the playing style in Turin has not suited him. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can prise him away from the Bianconeri next month. He would be a solid addition to the ranks with his better aerial presence in the opposition box.