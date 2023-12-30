Tottenham open negotiations to sign Gallagher in January

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened formal talks with Chelsea to sign Conor Gallagher in January, as per the transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

The North London club expressed their interest in signing the Englishman last summer. However, they couldn’t broker a deal for him before the deadline.

So, after failing to purchase him last time around, it was thought that the Lilywhites would opt to cool down their interest in him. In addition, it looked like Chelsea might not allow his departure as Gallagher has established himself as a key member in Mauricio Pochettino’s starting eleven this season.

However, it has recently been reported that Chelsea are open to letting their star man leave in January to raise funds to bolster other areas of their squad. So, it seems Tottenham are now looking to sign their key midfield target by taking advantage of this situation.

Writing on his own website, Di Marzio has reported that Spurs have opened formal talks with Chelsea to sign Gallagher in the upcoming transfer window to bolster their engine room.

Gallagher to Tottenham

The journalist further states that the midfielder is highly admired by the Spurs’ hierarchy and they are looking to reach an agreement with Chelsea to sign Gallagher in a £40m deal.

Gallagher is a dynamic midfielder, he is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the tendency to chip-in with some important goals and also works extremely hard without possession.

The midfielder is a highly talented player and is a Premier League proven star so he would be a great coup for Tottenham to reinforce their midfield department should they sign him.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are set to be unavailable over the coming weeks as they will be involved in AFCON with their respective nations, while Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled out until February due to his injury problems.

So, Spurs are set to be thin in numbers in their midfield department over the coming games and therefore, signing a new option to add depth to that area would be the right decision.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can eventually manage to secure Gallagher’s signature in the upcoming transfer window to bolster their engine room.