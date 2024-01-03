Arsenal eyeing shock move to sign Barcelona midfielder Pedri

Arsenal are eyeing a sensational move to sign Barcelona midfielder Pedri but face competition from Man City, according to a report from Fichajes.

The report claims that Arsenal are ‘closely monitoring’ the situation of the talented young midfielder and they could look to make a move for him in the near future.

Pedri is regarded as one of the best young players in world football and he has proven himself for club and country in recent seasons, so it would be a major coup if Arsenal were able to sign him.

The technically gifted midfielder fits the Arsenal style of play and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Gunners. Although Arsenal have Martin Odegaard operating in a similar role, they could certainly use more quality and depth in the side.

The Spanish international is versatile enough to operate in the central midfield and a winger, so he would give Mikel Arteta options. Arsenal face competition though as Fichajes claims that Man City are also eyeing the midfielder.

However, it seems unlikely that Barcelona will sanction Pedri’s departure anytime soon. The 21-year-old has a contract with the Catalans until the summer of 2026 and he is valued at £78m [€90m] according to Transfermarkt.

Barcelona will want to hold on to their homegrown prospect for as long as possible. The player is unlikely to push for a move away from his boyhood club either.

Pedri would be a superb future investment

Pedri is already one of the best young creative midfielders in European football and he is destined to develop into a world-class player. His signing would be a huge statement of intent by Arsenal if they can pull it off.

The midfielder chipped in with 7 goals and an assist across all competitions last season and he will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal midfield. He is still only 21 and he will improve with coaching and experience.

He would be a long-term asset for the Gunners but any potential deal is going to be extremely difficult. Not only would Man City pose a real threat, but Barcelona will do all they can to hold on to Pedri for as long as possible.