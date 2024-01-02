Liverpool keeping tabs on Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise as they access the market for Mohammed Salah’s replacement, according to Football Insider.

Al-Ittihad have expressed interest in signing Salah as the Saudi Pro League’s marquee star, and while a January move from Anfield is not expected, a summer transfer is highly likely.

Liverpool are considering the Frenchman, Olise, as a potential attacking target, evaluating the market for long-term replacements for Salah. Olise, who has garnered strong interest from top Premier League sides, has made a triumphant return to action after recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for the opening three months of the campaign.

Despite interest from Chelsea last summer, Olise chose to stay at Palace even after the Blues activated his then £35million release clause.

He committed to a new four-year deal at Selhurst Park in August, and the Standard says his new release clause is significantly more than his old £35m one. Therefore, the Eagles will make a substantial profit if he decides to depart, having joined for £8m in 2021 from Reading.

Like for like replacement?

With Mohamed Salah turning 32 this year and having only one year left on his Liverpool contract in the summer, Liverpool could be contemplating plans for life without him and The Reds have earmarked Olise as a potential replacement.

Having returned from a hamstring injury, Olise has regained form at a crucial time. The France u21 International has put up impressive performances since his return, including scoring three goals in his last two matches against Chelsea and Brentford.

Olise has showcased his versatility by excelling in various roles, including as a midfielder, in the number 10 position, on both flanks, and even as a center-forward or false nine. This season, he has predominantly been utilized as a right-sided forward, cutting in on his favored left foot.

Despite an injury affecting the initial stretch of his campaign, Olise has made a significant impact, registering four goals and one assist in his last four outings for Roy Hodgson’s side. This versatility and ability to contribute across different positions highlight his value on the pitch.

If Olise secures a move to Anfield, it remains to be seen what role Jürgen Klopp would prefer to utilize the youngster as he could offer creativity from any position in the final third.