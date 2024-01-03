Man Utd determined to sign Serhou Guirassy



According to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, Manchester United are determined to sign Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy this month.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing Premier League campaign and they are currently lying 7th in the table with just 31 points from 20 games. They still have a genuine chance of qualifying for the top 4, but need to reinforce their attack which has been lacking confidence.

As per Todo Fichajes, Man United have identified Guirassy as the main target and they are determined to pay his £15 million release clause this winter. The club have already made contact with the player’s entourage as they look to persuade him to move to Old Trafford.

Top-class signing

United paid big money to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta over the summer, but the Dane has yet to find his feet in the Premier League. He has scored just 1 goal in the top-flight from 15 appearances and has been guilty of missing some quality chances.

The Dane could come good for the Red Devils in the long run but as things stand, United need an experienced and in-form striker, who can help them close the 9-point gap to the Champions League places in the back end of the campaign.

United have an advantage over their Champions League rivals with no European commitments next year. They have the opportunity to fully concentrate on the league. A goalscoring striker would give them the best chance of making the top 4.

Guirassy has been identified as a possible solution and he would be a top-class signing. The 27-year-old has 19 goals to his name this campaign. 16 of those have come in the German top-flight where Stuttgart are third in the standings.

Stuttgart have been unable to convince him to prolong his stay with a new deal and United will be aiming to land his signature as soon as possible. To avoid complications, they will want a transfer done before he reports for the African Cup of Nations with Guinea.