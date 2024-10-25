Man Utd open talks to sign Alphonso Davies next year

Manchester United have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies next year, as per German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils decided to strengthen the squad by adding several new signings in the last transfer window. But, they have had a dire start to this season thus far.

Erik ten Hag’s side are currently languishing 12th in the Premier League table with 11 points from eight matches and haven’t won in any of their three encounters in the Europa League.

As a result, pressure is mounting on the Dutch boss and although the club’s hierarchy is keeping faith in him at the moment, if things don’t improve quickly then they would be forced to take a decision.

In the meantime, Plettenberg states that Man Utd have started working to strengthen the squad in 2025 and are looking to reinforce the left-back position by signing Davies as a free agent. The Canadian’s contract will expire at the end of this season but the Bavarian club haven’t been able to make progress to agree on a fresh term with him.

Davies to Man Utd

United have already started making moves to sign Davies and have held talks with the player’s representatives to learn about the details of hiring him.

It has been reported that Real Madrid are also keen on signing the fullback and they are said to be the favourites to securing his service. Los Blancos generally get when they identify someone as a serious target.

But, United managed to beat the record European Champions in the race to sign Leny Yoro in the summer and they will be hoping to do the same this time around as well.

Ten Hag’s side have been struggling with left-back problems in recent times as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia remain sidelined with their respective injury issues.

So, signing a new left-back would be the right decision next year and if they eventually manage to sign Davies – valued at around £42m by Transfermarkt – as a free agent then that would be a great coup.

The 23-year-old is a versatile player as he can play on both wings as well as the left-back position.