Man Utd ‘determined’ to sign Girona star Miguel Gutierrez

Manchester United are reportedly determined to sign Girona star Miguel Gutierrez, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Reds have been struggling with left-back issues in recent times due to the injury absence of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. The Dutchman hasn’t played any football since the end of the 2022/23 campaign, while Shaw hasn’t featured for United since February, although he was part of the England squad in the summer that reached the final of the European Championship.

It was thought in the previous transfer window that United would look to strengthen this area and were linked with several names with Gutierrez being among them. However, they eventually opted not to sign a new left-back before the deadline.

Now, Fichajes states that Man Utd are ‘determined’ to make a swoop for Gutierrez next year as they see him as a key player to reinforce the left side of the defence with the defender likely to leave in 2025.

The 23-year-old has a £29m release clause in his current contract so the record Premier League champions can manage to purchase him for a reasonable price.

Gutierrez to Man Utd

However, the report says Real Madrid are also keen on signing him and they have a buyback clause for a significantly cheaper fee. Therefore, United will have to beat the record European Champions to get this deal done.

After joining Girona from Real Madrid, the Spaniard has established himself as one of the best left-backs in the Spanish top-flight. He helped his side finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League last term.

Gutierrez was a key player for the Spain team that won the Gold medal in the Olympics in the summer and he has had a promising start to this season, although the Catalan side haven’t been at their best thus far. The 23-year-old even scored against Slovan in the Champions League in midweek and his side eventually won the game 2-0.

Gutierrez is a talented player and possesses high potential. It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually make a concrete approach to purchase him next year.