Simone Inzaghi ‘agrees’ to take over Manchester United role next season

Manchester United remain in the bottom half of the Premier League standings in spite of beating Brentford in their last match in the competition. Nevertheless, there remains a fair portion of the season ahead and Erik ten Hag has a lot to prove if he has to sustain his role as the head coach of the first team next season.

If such results continue, it would be far from a surprise to see the Dutchman get the sack, possibly even midway through the season. It has now emerged that Man United are already planning for life after Ten Hag with Give Me Sport saying that Simone Inzaghi ‘agrees’ to join the Red Devils effective next season after a few video conferences with the club’s hierarchy.

The Inter Milan boss, described as a ‘genius’ by Thierry Henry, will be handed an ‘almost unlimited budget’ in the transfer window having agreed to a three-year contract at Old Trafford, the report adds. Inzaghi remains intent on completing the season with Internazionale, so even if United fire Ten Hag midway through the campaign, they will need an interim option until the summer.

Time on Ten Hag’s side

Manchester United handed Erik ten Hag a contract until 2026 earlier this summer and therefore, they will need to pay him the money due until the end of his deal in the event of his sacking. Therefore, it would not be a surprise to see the Red Devils give him time until the summer to prove that he is the right man for the job.

While winning the Premier League may not be a realistic aim for the team, they are certainly good enough to contend for a top four or win the Europa League which would hand them a route back into the Champions League. Moreover, capturing silverware in the domestic cups might also be a saving grace for the 54-year-old.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United have an upward surge in their form over the coming weeks. However, if that were not to be the case, Ruud van Nistelrooy is likely to be an interim appointment should Ten Hag be relieved of his duties and Inzaghi would imminently arrive at Old Trafford before 2025/26.