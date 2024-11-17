Ruben Amorim reveals five Manchester United players he has ‘excitement’ of working with

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will take charge of his first game since his appointment on matchday 12 of the Premier League next weekend against Ipswich Town. The Red Devils will be expected to be a fresh breath of air under a new management with a radical change in formation also expected with the coach switching to a 3-4-3 system.

As Amorim settled into the role, he gave his first interview since being appointed as the team’s head coach and talked about his ‘excitement’ at working with some of the club’s younger players.

He named five of those in particular and was quoted saying the following to Manchester Evening News,

“There’s an awareness that this is a long-term project. You have young players like Kobbie, Amad, Garna, Rasmus, Leny, almost coming back from injury. There’s excitement at that potential.”

Amorim has successfully produced results with a relatively young and inexperienced Sporting Lisbon side and it was his track record with developing players from scratch that led him to being appointed as the team’s manager.

Exciting times ahead for United

Ruben Amorim is likely to utilise the younger players he has name-dropped very extensively between now and the end of the season. Leny Yoro is finally fit and will benefit from the manager’s three-man backline by being handed regular minutes.

Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo is likely to be entrusted with the role in midfield next to Amorim’s former star Manuel Ugarte. Mainoo succeeded in a double pivot under Erik ten Hag and his ability to carry the ball forward combined with a brilliant work-rate without it will hold him in good stead under the new manager.

Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho could also be in for some consistent game time. Antony and Marcus Rashford have underperformed for long enough now and United might need some fresh faces on the wings if they are to move forward. Diallo and Garnacho have delivered the goods whenever they have had chances.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund’s role as the striker will be undisputed. Amorim’s willingness to count on the Dane could also mean he does not prioritise Viktor Gyokeres’ signing with as much intent and nourishes another young striker.