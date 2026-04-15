Manchester United expected to open talks with Julian Nagelsmann to replace Michael Carrick

Manchester United were beaten by Leeds United in the Premier League on Monday as their first outing since the international break in March ended in defeat, but Champions League qualification remains within sight.

After starting his tenure on a very positive note, recent losses against Leeds and Newcastle United some weeks ago have meant Michael Carrick’s bid to stay on a permanent basis has been dented as the club is set to hold talks with external candidates.

GiveMeSport has reported that Manchester United will shortly approach Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann with a view of hiring him during the summer after his commitment at the FIFA World Cup ends.

The former Bayern Munich coach, 38, is rated as one of the world’s best young managers and his excellent man-management, coupled with a high intensity, progressive style of football could be what suits the current Man United side best.

Nagelsmann the best possible addition

Even though the likes of Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner are expected to come into the picture sooner or later, Julian Nagelsmann promises to be the top choice for Manchester United, mainly due to his experience with Bayern Munich.

In addition to being a strong tactician, he managed a dressing room of high profile names very effectively and with Manchester United struggling for continuity in the dugout owing to supposed player attitudes, they need a robust man manager as well.

As far as Nagelsmann’s playing style is concerned, he utilises a 4-2-3-1 formation, similar to Michael Carrick’s, but insists on high pressing and a strong work-rate without the ball, and fluid movement and forward passes when in possession.

His playing style would work superbly with the current crop of Man United players, especially the forwards, and with a few additions in midfield, the 38-year-old can do a tremendous job at Old Trafford if he is hired as their coach for next season.