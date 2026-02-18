Michael Carrick in pole position for permanent Manchester United coaching role

Manchester United fired Ruben Amorim at the start of the year and employed Darren Fletcher on an interim basis, before eventually acquiring Michael Carrick’s services until the end of the ongoing campaign.

Just five weeks into the job, the former United midfielder has made a strong impressive, having gone unbeaten in five straight Premier League matches and beating Arsenal, Manchester City as well as Tottenham Hotspur in the process.

According to Caught Offside, Carrick has now emerged as the favourite over the likes of Oliver Glasner and Thomas Tuchel to take over the permanent position at Manchester United next season after impressing in his initial month at Old Trafford.

Carrick has shown early promise

Very early in his career as the Manchester United boss, Michael Carrick has shown that he is capable of leading the club beyond the ongoing campaign. He has done well at Middlesbrough previously, so the 44-year-old is not a novice by any means.

Having said that, United have looked like a breath of fresh air not just as far as results have gone but also from their body language on the pitch, their discipline against good opposition and the tactical setup, which Ruben Amorim failed to imbibe.

Carrick has also enjoyed an illustrious career at Manchester United, winning the Premier League five times with them, so he is aware of the demands and the pressure of being associated with the club, while also having a lot of respect in the dressing room.

In comparison to Oliver Glasner, who might revert to a three-man backline at United if his Crystal Palace tenure is anything to go by, Carrick seems like a more secure option defensively after the risky brand of football his predecessor employed.

Thomas Tuchel would have been a brilliant addition but has just renewed his contract with England until June 2028, so there is practically no chance that he takes up the Man United role in the summer, making Carrick the best fit from those available.