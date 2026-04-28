Chelsea in pole position to sign Andoni Iraola as manager ahead of Manchester United

Chelsea and Manchester United are set to be in the managerial market once the season comes to an end as they look for long-term options having fired Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior, as well as Ruben Amorim, in the ongoing campaign, respectively.

While the Blues have already been linked with overseas contenders, the Red Devils are believed to be considering Michael Carrick’s permanent appointment. Nonetheless, a Premier League manager has emerged as a contender.

According to Caught Offside, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, who will leave the Vitality Stadium this summer, has emerged as a potential candidate to lead Chelsea or Manchester United for next season.

Between the Blues and the Red Devils, the former are believed to be the ‘frontrunners’ for Iraola’s recruitment, as per the source, after the former Rayo Vallecano boss was able to create a very positive impression after a few seasons with Bournemouth.

Iraola better suited for Chelsea

Andoni Iraola has done very well to give Bournemouth a tactical identity and with Chelsea lacking one since the time Enzo Maresca was fired, the Spaniard would be more suited to manage the Blues for next season.

His high intensity attacking football revolves around pressing the opponent in their half, playing fluid short passes and making movements off the ball, all of which would suit a young and energetic core of players at Stamford Bridge.

Iraola will also be able to command respect in the Chelsea dressing room owing to his rich experience within the Premier League as well as in La Liga in the recent past, and potentially translate it into silverware to meet the Blues’ lofty standards.

He has also excelled with developing younger players with the Cherries and therefore, there is every reason to believe he would fit in like a sock at Chelsea considering their sporting project under current ownership.